Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

