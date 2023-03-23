Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th.
NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.85.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
