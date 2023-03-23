Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.61 ($0.66) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €41.80 ($44.94). The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,798 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.27.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

