Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.66) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday.

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Down 0.3 %

Deutsche EuroShop stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.32 ($20.77). 18,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €14.92 ($16.04) and a fifty-two week high of €26.80 ($28.82).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

