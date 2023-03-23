Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $16.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMW. CIBC cut Primo Water from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Primo Water by 76.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

