DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $387.32 million and $7.96 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 995,772,512 coins and its circulating supply is 678,142,109 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

