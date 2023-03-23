DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $599,344.67 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $599,344.67 and approximately $227.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,622 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

