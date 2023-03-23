Decred Price Up 5.2% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $19.46 or 0.00070980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $288.47 million and $1.37 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00156364 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00041980 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,822,527 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

