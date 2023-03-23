Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.95. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 47,622 shares traded.

Data I/O Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

