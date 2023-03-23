Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.95. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 47,622 shares traded.

Data I/O Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

