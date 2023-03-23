Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

DRKTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Darktrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 385 ($4.73) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Darktrace in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Darktrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darktrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

