Dan Fitzsimons Sells 28,481 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pure Storage Price Performance
PSTG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 4,836,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,955. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
