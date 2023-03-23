Dan Fitzsimons Sells 28,481 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PSTG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 4,836,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,955. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

