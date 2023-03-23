TD Cowen Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Market Perform

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 226,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 237,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 340,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,054,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 960,075 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

