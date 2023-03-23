TD Cowen Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Market Perform

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.
Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 226,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
