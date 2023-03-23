CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 47,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.07% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by CrossingBridge Funds.

