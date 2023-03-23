Critical Analysis: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OptimumBank and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.2% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.05 $4.02 million $0.68 4.85 Hanmi Financial $271.85 million 2.15 $101.39 million $3.32 5.77

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 17.61% 7.62% 0.81% Hanmi Financial 32.92% 16.31% 1.44%

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats OptimumBank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

