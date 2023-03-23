Critical Analysis: Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) versus Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) and Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Electric Power Development pays an annual dividend of $55.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 352.1%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electric Power Development pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northland Power and Electric Power Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -76.69 Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A $225.48 0.07

Profitability

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electric Power Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Northland Power and Electric Power Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northland Power and Electric Power Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25 Electric Power Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northland Power presently has a consensus target price of $50.11, indicating a potential upside of 106.72%. Given Northland Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Electric Power Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Northland Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Electric Power Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northland Power beats Electric Power Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects. The Onshore Renewables segment consists of Solar, Grand Bend, Jardin, Mont Louis, Cochrane, McLeans, and La Lucha projects. The Efficient Natural Gas consists of North Battleford, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Kingston, Thorold, and Spy Hill projects. The Utility segment consists of Empresa de Energía de Boyacá S.A E.S.P(EBSA) project. The Other segment includes investment income and administration activities. The company was founded by James C. Temerty in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel. The Overseas segment provides power generation and engineering services overseas. The Others segment handles environmental business, consulting, and sales activities. The company was founded on September 16, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

