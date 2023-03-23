ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of CTEC stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 3,122,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.23. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256 ($3.14).

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.71), for a total value of £61,510.93 ($75,538.41). 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

