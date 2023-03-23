Continuum Finance Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $118,036.03 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

