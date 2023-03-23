Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $122.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

