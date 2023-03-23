Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

