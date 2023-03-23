Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,115. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.