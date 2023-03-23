Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 4,204,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,751,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

