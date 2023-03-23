Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.85. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 16,873 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

