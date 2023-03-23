Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.85. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 16,873 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.28%.
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
