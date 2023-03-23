Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Shares Down 0.5%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut Codere Online Luxembourg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRO. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

