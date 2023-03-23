Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Shares Down 0.5%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark cut Codere Online Luxembourg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg
About Codere Online Luxembourg
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.