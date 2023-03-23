Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

