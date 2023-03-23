Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPRQF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.