China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

