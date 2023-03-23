China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.09.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
