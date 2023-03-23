Chainbing (CBG) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00005384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $764.92 million and approximately $13,706.18 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

