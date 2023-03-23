Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.71

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.71 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 2581355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Centene Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

