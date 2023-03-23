Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Stories

