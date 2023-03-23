CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.091866 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $19,744,542.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

