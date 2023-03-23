Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Insider Acquires $10,058.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $10,058.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,373,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,091.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Castellum Stock Performance

Shares of Castellum stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,123. Castellum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

