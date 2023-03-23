Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $211.65

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $211.65 and last traded at $213.17, with a volume of 196897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.69 and its 200 day moving average is $257.49. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.
Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies
In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.