Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

