Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
CALA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237,412.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $13.38.
Insider Activity at Calithera Biosciences
In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.