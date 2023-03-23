Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237,412.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $13.38.

Insider Activity at Calithera Biosciences

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

About Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

