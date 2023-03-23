Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $86,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 5,364,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,777,006. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

