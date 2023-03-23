Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 111 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $264.68 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

