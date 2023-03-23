Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.