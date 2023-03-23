Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.