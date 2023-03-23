Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Ridge Mountain Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,028,800 shares trading hands.
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Stock Performance
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Company Profile
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc, formerly Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation, is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, primarily in the states of West Virginia and Ohio. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Midstream and Oil Field Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (MHRCQ)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Mountain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.