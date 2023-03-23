BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $583.96 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $583.96 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009667 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004025 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003814 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001146 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
