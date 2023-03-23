BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $583.96 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $583.96 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $22,137,414.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

