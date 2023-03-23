BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $593.56 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $593.56 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004759 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003773 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $18,942,452.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

