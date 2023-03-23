BinaryX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $369.05 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BinaryX has a total market cap of $369.05 million and approximately $512,574.09 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $76.13 or 0.00278596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

