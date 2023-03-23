B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 0.44.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -506.67%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

