Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.71. The company has a market cap of £50.01 million, a PE ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

About Rainbow Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.