Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.71. The company has a market cap of £50.01 million, a PE ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.20).
About Rainbow Rare Earths
See Also
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.