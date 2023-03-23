Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $138.18 million and $650,337.45 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

