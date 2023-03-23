Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0549

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $220.51 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.78 or 0.06361339 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018550 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

