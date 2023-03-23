Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,731. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

