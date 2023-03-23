Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.