Bay Rivers Group Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $465.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

