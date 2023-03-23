Bank of Stockton Sells 1,705 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 3,951,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,751,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

